Mahathir: Israel is a state of thieves

Dubbing Israel as “a state of thieves”, Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamed on Friday said his country enjoys friendly relations with every country in the world except for Israel.

“We are not against Jews, but we cannot recognize Israel because of its occupation of the Palestinian land,” Mahathir said in his remarks, aired by local broadcasters, during his three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday.

“You cannot seize others’ land, and establish a state on it. It’s like a state of thieves”, he went on to say.

His remarks came one day after US president Donald Trump said it was time for the US to recognize Israel's control of the Syrian Golan Heights.